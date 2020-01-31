Hattiesburg man charged with aggravated assault in shooting

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police charged a Hub City man in an ongoing shooting investigation on Thursday.
Police officials said 18-year-old Kendrick McDuffie was charged with aggravated assault and conspiracy to commit a felony in a shooting that occurred in the 1300 block of Corinne Street around 1 a.m. on Jan. 12.
Later on Jan. 12, around 6:15 p.m., 25-year old Jamara Quadracus “Drake” Edwards was fatally shot in the same block of Corinne Street.
The Hattiesburg Police Department charged 17-year-old Darrell Smith with capital murder in the shooting on Jan. 16.
A 16-year-old male and a 15-year-old female, whose identities have not been released, were charged with capital murder in the shooting after they were arrested in Gulfport on Jan. 17.
According to HPD, the three people charged with capital murder are believed to have been involved the the earlier shooting, which injured a man.
Police said additional charges are pending and the investigation is ongoing.
