Green, ODU visit La. Tech

IMPROVING IN CONFERENCE: The Monarchs have scored 65.6 points per game to conference opponents thus far. That's an improvement from the 62.2 per game they managed in non-conference play.GIFTED GREEN: Green has connected on 29.2 percent of the 96 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 5 for 14 over the last three games. He's also converted 75.6 percent of his foul shots this season.