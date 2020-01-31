Columbia to begin work soon on bridge, water and sewer projects

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Columbia will soon begin work on a couple of major infrastructure projects.
The first is the replacement of a bridge on Columbia-Purvis Road. It’s located behind Beacon Supply Company.
It’s a $763,000 project, paid for with emergency road and bridge fund money from the Mississippi Department of Transportation.
The city is also replacing water and sewer lines in some neighborhoods off N. Park Avenue.
That work is being funded with a Community Development Block Grant.
It’s a 50-50 matching grant for $600,000.
“We know there’s going to be some headache and frustration with the roads being closed and certain areas being blocked, maybe a driveway blocked for a certain amount of time, but we just ask that when this begins, we want our neighbors to be patient, give us a little time to make this progress,” said Columbia Mayor Justin McKenzie.
McKenzie said the bridge work should start in four to six weeks and traffic will have to be detoured for about two months.
He says the water and sewer project should begin in two to three months.
