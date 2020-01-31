Children’s Center at USM hosts conference on educating students with disabilities

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Educators from across the state gathered at The University of Southern Mississippi to learn how to better help those with disabilities.
The annual conference draws experts in education from around the country.
Sarah Myers, the Children’s Center’s assistant director, wants anyone who helps children with disabilities to walk away better fit to do so.
“Our goal today is to provide the best information possible, evidence-based practices, for our educators, therapists, people who are working with children with disabilities," Myers said.
Jennifer Ledford came from Vanderbilt University to speak about the stay, play, talk method, which is geared toward helping kids make friends.
“Really what we want is to improve the quality of life for all kids, so for young children that often means providing direct instruction on how to be a good friend and what kinds of behavior we would expect for them to do that other kids would like,” Ledford said.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.