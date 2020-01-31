Authorities release new details on capture of escaped Covington Co. inmate

Alexander Knight was captured Thursday at his father's home in Seminary. (Source: Covington County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff | January 31, 2020 at 5:08 PM CST - Updated January 31 at 5:20 PM

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Covington County Sheriff’s Office announced eight people have been charged in connection to the escape of inmate Alexander Knight, who was captured on Thursday after more than two weeks on the run.

Sheriff Darell Perkins said members of the sheriff’s department and U.S. Marshals tracked 32-year-old Knight to his father’s home on Galjour Lane in Seminary around 2:45 p.m., where he was found hiding under the kitchen sink and taken into custody.

During the capture, Knight’s girlfriend was shot once during an altercation with an officer, according to Perkins. He said she is recovering in the hospital.

Perkins said seven adults and one juvenile were charged with assisting Knight. The adults arrested are Paul Harvey, Megan Harvey, Phillip Knight, Audra Hernandez, Sebastian Hernandez, Keyanye McGowan, Helen Akers.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating the shooting of Knight’s girlfriend.

Knight, 21-year-old Dylan Parr, 30-year-old Christopher Love escaped from the Covington County Jail on Jan. 15. Perkins said the trio used bed sheets to climb through the skylight at the jail.

Parr was caught in the Hot Coffee area two days after the escape.

Dylan Parr was captured around 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 17. (Source: Covington County Sheriff's Office)

Love is still on the run, and the hunt is being handled by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force.

Christopher Love (Source: Covington County Sheriff's Office)

