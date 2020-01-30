West Jones Middle teacher wins Golden Apple Award

WEST JONES, Miss. (WDAM) - WDAM 7 and TEC have teamed up to recognize our great educators for all that they do for our children and the community. Pine Belt, you submitted your nominations for a teacher that deserved to be recognized, and our team here at WDAM 7 read them all and picked our very first TEC, WDAM 7 Golden Apple Award winner.
We went to West Jones Middle School to surprise Cinda Woodyard. She has been a special education teacher for the school for 13 years.
Cinda's friends, family and coworkers waited in the front office of the middle school Monday to support and surprise her.
"I would call her an impact teacher, a difference-maker," West Jones Supervising Principal Cooper Pope said.
West Jones Middle School Principal Larry Johnson echoed the same sentiment.
"Ms. Woodyard is probably the hardest worker we have. She is the type that is the first one here and the last one to leave," Johnson said.
Cinda's daughter nominated her for the award.
"My mom is the most humble and hard-working woman I know, and she takes care of her kids inside and outside the classroom. She would never give herself this recognition, so I think it's really important that she is getting it," Mary Woodyard said.
When Cinda walked in, she was shocked to see the room full of folks clapping and shouting “surprise.” After she was presented with the Golden Apple Award, she took the time to share her spotlight with other teachers.
"Anything she (Mary) says about me you can say about any teacher at this school, because people go above and beyond to help kids, to be the person they may not have in their life. I do appreciate it, being noticed, though. It's wonderful to have that noticed," Cinda said.
If you would like to nominate a teacher, you can complete the form to nominate your special educator right here.
