USMCA will have little impact on Mississippi, officials say

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - President Donald Trump called it “the largest, fairest, most balanced and modern trade agreement ever achieved.”
But don’t look to the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement to make any immediate impacts in Mississippi.
One analysis said the trade agreement would add $68 billion of economic growth and help create 176,000 jobs over six years. While those numbers pale in the face of the total economy, Mississippi Agriculture and Commerce Commissioner Andy Gipson sees it as positive for the state. The timber market, in particular, could benefit.
“The wood pellet industry that is now coming here on the Mississippi Gulf Coast, we’re going to ship products to Japan, for example,” Gipson said. “The USMCA is a prototype of what could be with Japan and open up all these great opportunities to sell more of our products not only to Canada and Mexico but really across the globe.”
There are not any ships coming in from Mexico to either the Port of Gulfport or the Port of Pascagoula now, and while they are open to expanding to the market, USMCA will not have an immediate impact.
“I think certainly for the United States it does strengthen trade ties between the three nations,” said Port of Gulfport director Jonathan Daniels. “But at this point, it’s just not something that particularly sticks out in the free trade agreement that does either help or harm the work that we’re doing through the port.”
“We are not going to see anything now, but the agreement will most likely present opportunities in the future," said Port of Pascagoula director Mark McAndrews.
Gipson said he turned down an invitation to attend the bill’s signing in Washington D.C. to speak in Biloxi to the Mississippi Coast Foreign Trade Zone. During that speech, he announced that the state Department of Agriculture and Commerce would open an international trade office on the Coast to bring the state’s trade deals closer to our ports.
