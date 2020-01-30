Third suspect charged in shooting death of 13-year-old in Waynesboro

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - A third suspect has been arrested as the investigation into the shooting death of 13-year-old Zachary Bishop Jr. continues.
Marie Williamson, of Laurel, was booked into the Wayne County jail on Tuesday by the Waynesboro Police Department.
Williamson is charged with first-degree murder, five counts of aggravated assault and two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling.
The drive-by shooting that claimed Zachary’s life happened on Dec. 20, 2019, at the Waynesboro Apartments on Gray Street. Six people were hit by bullets, including the 13-year old, who was shot and killed while inside his apartment playing video games.
Two other suspects were arrested earlier this month in connection with the shooting.
Antonio Mitchell, of Laurel, is charged with first-degree murder, felony drive-by shooting, two counts of shooting into an occupied dwelling and five counts of aggravated assault. His bond was set at $13 million.
Thomas Morgan, of Waynesboro, is charged with accessory after the fact to first-degree murder and five counts of accessory after the fact to aggravated assault. His bond was set at $15 million.
