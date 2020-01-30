SBA loans available for those impacted by December tornadoes

PINE BELT (WDAM) - Residents and business owners in seven Pine Belt counties can now apply for loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration to help with recovery from strong storms and tornadoes that tore through the area on Dec. 16, 2019.
Gov. Tate Reeves announced Thursday he requested a disaster declaration from the SBA and loans are now available in Jones, Covington, Forrest, Jasper, Perry, Smith and Wayne counties.
“Mississippians are strong, but they should never have to go it alone. When one of us is struggling, we stand up and hold out a helping hand to our fellow man. The people and businesses in the Pine Belt are still recovering from the recent devastation and deserve that helping hand. Working with the U.S. Small Business Administration, I am committed to helping Mississippi businesses and communities get back on their feet whenever disaster strikes,” Reeves said in a news release.
A Disaster Loan Outreach Center will open in Jones County on Friday to help people with the application process.
The center will be located at the Laurel Train Depot at 230 North Maple Street. It will be open every day from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., except Sundays, until Feb. 13.
Online applications are also available at disasterloan.sba.gov. To request more information, the SBA’s Customer Service Center can be reached by calling 1-800-659-2955 or 1-800-877-8339 for those with hearing impairments or emailing disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.