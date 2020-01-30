Panthers vie to finish season strong

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal Panthers took their lumps early in the 2019-20 season.
Petal (12-6) is ranked No. 22 in the state, according to Maxpreps, but are just 1-4 in region play. However, the Panthers rarely get a night off with No. 4 Oak Grove and No. 3 Meridian occupying the top two spots in region 5-6A.
Coach Todd Kimble’s crew heads into its final two regular season games confident they can make a push come playoff time.
“Just keep playing hard and doing the little things because we’re playing some real tough teams,” said Petal senior guard Treylan Smith. “Our district’s real tough, we got Meridian and Oak Grove. Oak Grove’s playing real good right now. We just got to mainly focus on defensive intensity, staying solid on defense, knowing our three principles.”
“We do have the toughest district in the state, I feel like, because Oak Grove, Meridian and us,” said Petal senior Caleb McGill. “From that first time we played Oak Grove and they beat us at Oak Grove, we got so much better, we’ve learned so much more. We had to finally realize that we have to play the game the right way how coach Kimble wants us to. We don’t have the pieces to just go out there, roll the ball out and just play.”
