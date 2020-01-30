NBA’s Mississippi natives share Kobe Bryant stories

“My habits were always to get to the games super early,” Hunter said. “And I was walking in at the United Center and I remember the lights being really, really dim because nobody was there yet. And I heard a ball bouncing about two-and-a-half, three hours before anybody got there. I walked out and I saw Kobe in a full sweat. I was like, ‘What’re you doing?’ He would call me his vet. He was like, ‘What’s up, that’s my vet right there.’ I was like, wow. I walked back to the locker room and I told [Chicago Bulls assistant coach] Pete Myers, ‘Dude, we’re in for a long night.’”