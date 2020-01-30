Latest Louisiana news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — The principal of a high school in Louisiana is accused of driving while intoxicated and crashing into three vehicles. News outlets report 55-year-old Ralph Thibodeaux broke one of the wheels off his own vehicle in one of the crashes before being arrested in Vermillion Parish over the weekend. He is the principal at W.D. & Mary Baker Smith Career Center in Lafayette. He was jailed and charged but has since bonded out. The school system says it cannot comment on his status with the district since the arrest because it's a personnel matter. It's unclear whether he had an attorney who could speak for him.