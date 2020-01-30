Dating apps face US inquiry over underage use, sex offenders

In this July 5, 2015, file photo, a man uses the dating app Tinder in New Delhi. A House subcommittee is investigating popular dating services such as Tinder and Bumble for allegedly allowing minors and sex offenders to use their services. Bumble, the Meet Group, Grindr and the Match Group, which owns such popular services as Tinder, Match.com and OkCupid, are the current targets of the investigation by the House Oversight and Reform subcommittee on economic and consumer policy. (Source: AP Photo/Tsering Topgyal/AP)