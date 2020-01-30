Bobcat basketball looks to climb MACJC standings

ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Randy Bolden has established a winning program at Jones College – he’s captured 45 wins to 21 losses through two-and-a-half seasons.
The Bobcats’ success comes in one of the tougher conferences in NJCAA basketball. Jones (12-3 (4-3 MACJC) sits in a three-way for third place in the South Division. No. 3 PRCC (15-0, 7-0) sits atop the standings.
“We don’t really have any nights off,” said Jones College sophomore guard Kenneth Rogers. “Every game is a tough game. It’s really been a battle. We started off good against Meridian, the first game, but when we came back we had a little rough patch but we’re finally starting to get a groove back now.”
“It’s very exciting, we enjoy the challenge,” Bolden said. “Night-in and night-out it’s going to be a competitive game. It makes you have to prepare well, it makes the guys really have to lock in and focus and go to work. We’re just trying to control the things we can control and that’s working hard, that’s preparing, that’s watching film, in the weight room. Hopefully, the basketball gods will shine down on us.”
