Bobcat basketball looks to climb MACJC standings

“It’s very exciting, we enjoy the challenge,” Bolden said. “Night-in and night-out it’s going to be a competitive game. It makes you have to prepare well, it makes the guys really have to lock in and focus and go to work. We’re just trying to control the things we can control and that’s working hard, that’s preparing, that’s watching film, in the weight room. Hopefully, the basketball gods will shine down on us.”