ARRESTED: Mississippi man accused of faking his own death to avoid rape charges arrested in Oklahoma

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - Jacob Blair Scott is now behind bars in an Oklahoma jail awaiting extradition back to Mississippi, according to authorities.
Scott is facing several charges related to the sexual assault of a Jackson County teen, including allegations that he impregnated the 14-year-old girl.
Jackson County Sheriff Mike Ezell confirmed Thursday that Scott was taken into custody in Antlers, Okla. The sheriff is expected to release more details at a press conference Thursday at the county courthouse.
On Wednesday, the U.S. Marshals said Scott had been added to their Top 15 Most Wanted List. Later that night, his case was featured on the true crime show “In Pursuit With John Walsh.”
Scott is charged with 14 crimes in Jackson County, including sexual battery, touching a child for lustful purposes, and exploitation of a child.
On July 30, 2018, just days before he was set to plead guilty to those charges, Scott vanished. His dinghy boat was later found, along with a gun and a suicide note, in Orange Beach, Ala. Authorities have maintained since then that strong evidence indicated Scott faked his own death.
Scott is also facing similar charges filed by the U.S. Marshals, who have been looking for him since he disappeared.
