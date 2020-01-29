USM’s Richards earns C-USA track & field honor

From the University of Sports Information
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – University of Southern Mississippi senior Eric Richards was named Conference USA Indoor Field Athlete of the Week for his performance at the Samford Open.
Richards, a native of Utica, Miss., took first place in the high jump at the Birmingham (Ala.) Crossplex, clearing 7 feet, ½ inch.
Other schools in the field included Samford University, Voorhees College, University of Central Arkansas, Jackson State University, Alcorn State University, Alabama State University, Mississippi College and Meridian Community College.
Richards has finished first in each of USM’s first, two meets of the indoor season. He cleared 7 feet, 1 ¾ inches in the season-opening UAB Blazer Invitational.
Richards ranks eighth nationally.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.