USM women’s soccer adds 2 transfers

From University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ The University of Southern Mississippi women’s soccer program added two, highly-regarded transfers who are expected to contribute to the Lady Eagles’ defense midfield play.
USM coach Mohammed El-Zare said both Tay Collum and Sam Stiglmair have enrolled for the spring semester.
Collum, a midfielder/defender, sat out the 2019 season after appearing in 13 matches with one start for the University of Alabama-Birmingham in 2018.
Prior to signing with UAB, Collum starred for Northwest Rankin High School in Flowood and Mississippi Rush 00 Girl’s Premier.
During her time at Northwest Rankin, Collum played in 116 matches, scored 41 goals and recorded 19 assists. She served as a team captain for two seasons and helped the Lady Cougars capture their first-ever MHSAA Class 6A girl’s soccer state championship in 2017.
·“Tay comes from a family of Golden Eagles and she understands what it means to wear Southern Miss,” El-Zare said. “Her desire and determination to compete is second to none. I look forward to her contributions to our back and midfield lines.”
Stiglmair, a midfielder/defender from Karlshuld, Germany, appeared in nine matches for Mississippi State University last fall.
She played her first season at Shaw University in Raleigh, N.C., before an injury sidelined her after seven matches. At Shaw, she scored five goals, including a pair of game-winners.
Stiglmair was a standout at the youth level, competing for her high school squad Descartes-Gymnasium in Neuburg an der Donau, Germany, and her club squad, FC Ingolstadt 04.
“Sam is a cerebral player with a great eye for the game, El-Zare said. “Her positional movement will bring added sophistication to our attack. I am looking forward to integrating her into our team as quickly as possible.”
