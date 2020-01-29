Two women share addiction story at “No Judgement Day”

ELLISVILLE Miss. (WDAM) - A night of praise and worship was held at the Grace Covenant World Ministries in Ellisville Tuesdays night, where the message was making an impact against drug addiction.
It’s all part of the No Judgment Day Outreach Ministry. Two women shared their stories about overcoming addiction.
“Rejection and abandonment. I didn’t have my dad when I was younger, so I grew up wanting a man to love me and ended up getting into prostitution,” said Megan Ford, a recovering addict. “And then got on meth, and then got on the needle. I got married to an older man.”
Ford is describing what she dealt with in her life. It wasn’t until she joined Teen Challenge of Mississippi in March 2019 when she got on the right track. She says through the grace of God, she’s able to share her story with others.
"I know from all the pain that I’ve had that it’s not for nothing. And nothing that I went through was in vain. And it could save one life,” Ford said.
Ford was not the only one at no judgment day with a story of their own.
Richlyn Greer tells us that she was homeless at 13-years-old. Greer says she tried to find security in a man twice her age. After she left him, Greer caught up with old friends from high school. That only lead to a path of drug abuse.
It wasn't until she got in trouble with the law in April of last year where she reached a turning point.
“I was in the highspeed chase with the cops, and I was brought to jail,” Greer said. “I was actually comfortable with the idea of going to prison. The Holy Spirit had better plans for me.”
That's when Greer had an “aha” moment.
"Wow, this is not cute anymore. I’m 30-years-old. I'm probably going to spend 20-years in prison. That's not cute,” said Greer.
Both of the ladies are students in Teen Challenge. Through the program, they’ve beat addiction and become closer to God.
"I know that God is really the only way to beat addiction,” Greer said. “I know that I am loved. I don’t have to questions whether or not I’m going to wake up and need drugs to get high. Because I already know I have a purpose in this life.”
You can find more information about Teen Challenge of Mississippi by clicking here.
