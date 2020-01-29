State inmate collapses, dies while talking to relative on phone at Kemper-Neshoba Regional Facility

(Source: KAIT-TV)
By WLBT Digital | January 28, 2020 at 6:06 PM CST - Updated January 28 at 6:18 PM

DEKALB, Miss. (WLBT) - A state inmate collapsed and died at the Kemper-Neshoba Regional Correctional Facility in DeKalb.

Limarion Reaves, 28, was talking to a relative on a facility phone when he became sick shortly before 1 p.m. Tuesday.

CPR and AED shocks were administered by medical staff until an ambulance arrived, according to Warden Johnny Crockett..

The cause and manner of death are pending an autopsy.

Reaves, MDOC #223305, was sentenced to three years in prison on May 16, 2019, for aggravated assault in Leflore County.

