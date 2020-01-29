Playoff soccer commences in the Pine Belt

By Taylor Curet | January 29, 2020 at 2:00 AM CST - Updated January 29 at 2:00 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Playoff soccer has returned to the Pine Belt. Here’s a look at the scores from round one of the MHSAA playoffs:

Boys

  • Laurel (3) Forest Hill (1)
  • Brandon (1) Oak Grove (1) - Brandon wins 3-0 in PK
  • Sacred Heart (8) West Lincoln (2)
  • West Jones (5) Brookhaven (1) - Monday

Girls

  • Brandon (3) Oak Grove (2)
  • South Jones (4) Brookhaven (0)
  • Sacred Heart (4) Franklin County (0)
  • Hattiesburg (2) East Central (5)
  • Sumrall (2) Richland (0)
  • West Jones (10) Forest Hill (0) - Monday

