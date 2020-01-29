Playoff soccer commences in the Pine Belt

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Playoff soccer has returned to the Pine Belt. Here’s a look at the scores from round one of the MHSAA playoffs:
Boys
- Laurel (3) Forest Hill (1)
- Brandon (1) Oak Grove (1) - Brandon wins 3-0 in PK
- Sacred Heart (8) West Lincoln (2)
- West Jones (5) Brookhaven (1) - Monday
Girls
- Brandon (3) Oak Grove (2)
- South Jones (4) Brookhaven (0)
- Sacred Heart (4) Franklin County (0)
- Hattiesburg (2) East Central (5)
- Sumrall (2) Richland (0)
- West Jones (10) Forest Hill (0) - Monday
