Petal School District holds job fair

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Future educators assembled their resumes for the Petal School District’s Teacher Job Fair on Tuesday. Candidates were able to participate in 10-minute introduction interviews with school principals.
When a job opens up, applicants can be called back for full interviews. The school district will conduct more than 80 interviews by Tuesday night. One candidate, Jasmine Richardson, is a senior at University of Southern Mississippi student who hopes to land a job with Petal School District after graduation in May.
“I’m actually currently a student in the Petal Residency Program,” Richardson said. “And so I’ve really grown to love the school, and I wanted to the opportunity to continue to serve here.”
"The one thing all the teachers who come here have in common is you can always see the passion that educators in the state of Mississippi have for students. And that comes across again, again, and again every time you talk with a teacher,” said Emily Branch, principal at Petal Upper Elementary School.
If you couldn’t make it to the job fair, go to the Petal School District’s website to find out how you can apply.
