Oak Grove sweeps season series with Meridian

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - No. 4 Oak Grove swept its regular season series against No. 3 Meridian with a 63-60 win to highlight Tuesday night’s action. Here’s a look at some of the other scores from around the Pine Belt.
- Laurel (63) Petal (72)
- Heidelberg (77) Mize (61)
- North Forrest (66) Perry Central (36)
- Wayne County (61) South Jones (37)
- Taylorsville (90) Bay Springs (83)
- Hattiesburg (67) Picayune (39)
- Columbia Academy (75) Silliman Institute (52)
