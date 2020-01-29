Oak Grove sweeps season series with Meridian

By Taylor Curet | January 29, 2020 at 1:51 AM CST - Updated January 29 at 1:51 AM

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - No. 4 Oak Grove swept its regular season series against No. 3 Meridian with a 63-60 win to highlight Tuesday night’s action. Here’s a look at some of the other scores from around the Pine Belt.

  • Laurel (63) Petal (72)
  • Heidelberg (77) Mize (61)
  • North Forrest (66) Perry Central (36)
  • Wayne County (61) South Jones (37)
  • Taylorsville (90) Bay Springs (83)
  • Hattiesburg (67) Picayune (39)
  • Columbia Academy (75) Silliman Institute (52)

