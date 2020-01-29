2nd half comeback paces MSU over Florida

Mississippi State had plenty of heroics sparked by Reggie Perry who erupted for a career-high 27 points on a 9-for-14 shooting clip. The SEC Player of the Year candidate has piled up 20-plus points in four consecutive SEC outings and in six of his last nine games. He was a perfect 3-for-3 on three-pointers and came away with eight rebounds just shy of his SEC-leading 12th double-double.