Mullens, Moore, join list of Golden Eagles in Super Bowl

From University of Southern Mississippi Sports Information
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) – Two former University of Southern Mississippi football players, Tarvarius Moore and Nick Mullens, will dress for the San Francisco 49ers Sunday when they take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.
The duo will become the 15th and 16th Golden Eagles to participate in the Super Bowl as well as the first two players to be a part of a 49ers’ Super Bowl team.
Moore, a defensive back, played in all 16 games during the 2019 regular season for the 49ers, collecting 23 tackles (14 solo) to go along with a pair of passes defended.
Mullens, who threw for 2,277 yards and 13 touchdowns last season at quarterback, returned to a back-up role behind Jimmy Garropolo, and appeared in just one game during the 2019 season.
Former Golden Eagle punter, Jerrel Wilson, remains the only USM player to ever dress for a Super Bowl Chiefs’ team. Wilson also has the distinction of being the first from the program to play in the big game as he appeared in Super Bowl I.
Wilson also went on to play in Super Bowl IV, and was the first Golden Eagle to earn a Super Bowl ring as the Chiefs defeated the Minnesota Vikings in Super Bowl IV, the last meeting before the National Football League-American Football League merger.
Jamie Collins was the most recent USM player to participate in the National Football League’s championship game, winning with the New England Patriots in Super Bowl XLIX.
Here is a listing of USM players who were on the active rosters for their respective Super Bowl teams:
