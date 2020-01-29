Mississippi awaits the arrival of Powerball and Mega Millions on Thursday morning

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Tomorrow will be a big day for our state lottery as Powerball and Mega Millions tickets go on sale Thursday morning.
So far, there are 1,200 approved retailers where tickets will be available for purchase.
“I think it’s going to help the state bring a lot of money that’s going to help the state out in a lot of different ways, and I think it’s going to be good for the communities, and whoever hits it... Man... That’s all I can say,” said Powerball enthusiast Jacob West.
Last November, Mississippi received almost $9M in scratch off ticket sales the first week.
Proceeds will be allocated to the state highway fund for repair and renovation of the state’s highways and bridges.
Powerball drawings will take place on Wednesdays and Saturdays, and Mega Millions drawings will take place on Tuesdays and Fridays.
