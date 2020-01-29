MAC announces Coaches Hall of Fame Class of 2020

CLINTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Association of Coaches announced its Class of 2020 inductees Tuesday morning.
This year’s hall of fame inductees will include former baseball coaches Danny Carlisle and Don Hinton, and former football coaches Mike Gavin, Anthony Jenkins and Bill Ward.
Danny Carlisle coached the Starkville High School baseball team from 1979-2012, where he earned a 571-252 coaching record and won three Class 5A state championships in 1986, 1987 and 1991, a Class 5A state runner-up, six district championships and three North half-crowns with one runner-up finish.
Carlisle received multiple coach of the year honors from MAC, Jackson’s Clarion Ledger and the Crossroads Diamond Club. He was inducted into the Norhteast Mississippi Coaches Association Baseball Hall of Fame in 2012 and the baseball stadium at Starkville High School is named in his honor. He will be inducted posthumously as he passed away in 2018 after a battle with cancer.
Mike Gavin is a 45-year MAC member who coached Harrison Central, St. John, D’Iberville, East Central Community College and Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. He produced a 114-92 record throughout his coaching career, along with winning five district championships, 12 MAC Coach of the Year honors and MAC Athletic Director of the Year in 1987. He also coached in the Bernard Blackwell and Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Classics, and the Mississippi Community College All-Star game.
Don Hinton, who is currently serving as Executive Director of the Mississippi High School Athletics Association, coached football at Vancleave, Ocean Springs and Northwest Rankin and managed to have a career coaching record of 83-49-1 from 1978-1997. Hinton served as an athletic director from 1995-2000 and became a member on the Board of Directors for MAC in his longtime membership with the association.
Hinton also organized the Ocean Springs Athletic Foundation and south Mississippi coaching clinics, as well as being a member of the MHSAA Executive Committee and sportsmanship coordinator.
Anthony Jenkins served as football, track and powerlifting coach at Hernando High School, becoming the winningest football coach in school history with a 165-103 record from 1998-2013, appeared in the playoffs seven times, won three district titles and a North runner-up finish in 2002.
Jenkins coached the Hernando High School track team for 23 years and the powerlifting team for 19 years producing 25 individual state powerlifting champions.
The Hernando coach received honors of coaching in the Bernard Blackwell and Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Classics, winning the Gerald R. Ford All-American Football Award in 2003 and having the football field at Hernando named after him in 2016.
Bill Ward coached football for 38 years for three different schools at Mantachie (1979-1981), Kosciusko (1981-1984) and Pelahatchie (1984-2017), where he was able to put together a 201-131 record in his coaching career, along with winning the 2001 State Championship and Metro Coach of the Year by the Clarion Ledger at Pelahatchie, a 1998 South State championship, eight district championships, coached two undefeated regular season teams and made 20 playoff appearances.
While coaching football for Mantachie, Ward also coached the girls' basketball team.
Ward’s other accomplishments include receiving the MAC Roy Garcia Outstanding Coach Award in 2010 and serving as MAC President from 2014-2015
Like the other football coaches that will be inducted, Ward coached in the Bernard Blackwell and Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Classics.
The MAC Coaches Hall of Fame Class of 2020 will be inducted at the 48th Annual MAC Hall of Fame Induction & Awards Banquet, sponsored by BankPlus, on Friday, June 19, 2020, at 5:30 p.m. at the Hilton Hotel in Jackson off County Line Road and Interstate-55 North.
Tickets will go on sale for the event in April.
For more information, including ticket sales for the banquet, contact the MAC offices at (601) 924-3020 or you can visit here.
