Golden Eagles grab 2 of their last 3

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss had a tough start to Conference USA play – 0-5 out the gate.
However, the Golden Eagles (6-15, 2-6 C-USA) claimed two of their last three games including the first road win of the season at UAB on Thursday.
First-year head coach Jay Ladner is glad to see USM finding its groove with 11 games to play as the Eagles try to clinch the 12th and final spot in the C-USA tournament.
“Naturally, most people strictly look at wins and losses,” Ladner said. “As a coach, you look at a lot of other things. And you could really start seeing a little growth here, growth there. But we weren’t quite there and we just kept saying keep sawing the log and the things will start turning for us. I thought you saw evidence of it against Rice, a good, solid win against Rice. And then certainly at UAB, I thought we played as well as we’ve played all year.”
“We’re progressing as a team,” said USM senior forward Boban Jacdonmi. “We’re a young team, inexperienced. However, we’re gelling together, we’re trusting each other, trusting one another, trusting our coach more importantly.”
“For the rest of the season, coach said we’re 0-0 starting now,” said USM junior guard LaDavius Draine. “We just got to finish the last ten games out.”
