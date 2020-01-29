First Alert: Scattered showers will meet you outside Wednesday morning

We’re starting off your morning with scattered showers and temperatures in the upper 40s. Grab your raincoat because showers will be possible for the rest of this morning and into lunchtime. Rain will taper off this afternoon, leaving us cloudy. Highs will be in the upper 50s. Temperatures this evening will fall into the low 50s with overnight lows in the low 40s.
We’ll clear out on Thursday before more rain moves in on Friday. Highs both days will be in the upper 50s.
This weekend will be nice and sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s.
Next week, another system will move though on Tuesday, bring us more showers.
