Bobby Halford enters 35th season at William Carey

“Every year, you like to take a group of young guys and see if you can make a difference,” Halford said. “Not only on the field but off the field and that’s the challenge we have. And being at a Christian school, it’s kind of a calling of course because hopefully by baseball you can instill some of the principles to make them a better father, a better citizen, a better husband. That’s what it’s all about and the wins and losses, that takes care of itself. I enjoy being out there, I enjoy being with these guys. I enjoy the process, I enjoy the challenge of our guys against your guys.”