African American Military History Museum prepares for Black History Month

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - For Black History Month, the African American Military History Museum in Hattiesburg is honoring African American women in the Armed Forces and beyond. Events will be held throughout the month that bring tribute to several African American women that have and continue to shape American.
Latoya Norman, the director of the African American Military History Museum, said the first event will honor Iola Williams.
“Iola Williams, she was actually executive director of this museum before it actually opened in 2009," Norman said. "It’s very rewarding to be able to spotlight her because she was actually the person who spearheaded our very first kick off to Black History Month 10 years ago.”
This event honoring Williams will begin Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. for Williams.
The museum is hosting a book signing featuring Dr. Shelia Varnado, for her book called “Camouflaged Sisters." The book is about leadership through the eyes of senior military women leaders. The book signing will be Feb. 6 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
On Feb. 18, the museum will host a student showcase. Schools involved include Hattiesburg High School and Oak Grove High School. The students will have the opportunity to pay tribute through art to tell the story of an African American Veteran.
Every Friday beginning on Feb. 7, there will be story time with a soldier in which a uniformed veteran will read selected books on African American Women. Reservation will be required for the story time with a soldier.
Copyright 2020 WDAM. All rights reserved.