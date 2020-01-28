Wounded Minutemen get $7K from Columbia veterans picnic, car show

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - An organization that helps wounded veterans in Mississippi received a large donation from an annual event that’s held in Marion County.
Tuesday, the Wounded Minutemen of Mississippi received $7,000 from the Veterans Picnic and Car Show.
It took place at the Columbia Water Park last November.
It’s the seventh year the event has raised money to help wounded veterans.
The money will be distributed to some deserving veterans during a 10th annual golf tournament at the Pine Creek Golf Club in Purvis, which will be held on May 18.
“This year, we had over 100 cars and that’s the highest we ever had and this is the biggest amount of money we’ve raised, also and a lot of that is due to the sponsors we have,” said Mark Retcho, chairman of the Veterans Picnic Committee.
“We take applications from soldiers who’ve received a purple heart and we evaluate them and interview them and divide the money up based on need,” said Ike Pylant, co-chair of the Wounded Minutemen Committee.
In the last seven years, the car show and picnic has raised $31,000 for the Wounded Minutemen of Mississippi.
Over the last decade, that organization has distributed $314,000 to 63 wounded veterans.
