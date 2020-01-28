Laurel to hold special election for Ward 6 council position

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Laurel will hold a special election on Feb. 11 to fill the vacant Ward 6 City Council position.
Travares Comegys previously held the position but was elected to the Jones County Board of Supervisors in November.
Ward 6 covers most of downtown Laurel.
Grace Amos, Ira Martin and Benjamin Winpigler have announced they are running for the position.
City Clerk Mary Ann Hess says anyone interested in voting via absentee ballot will have to do so soon.
Polls for the Ward 6 special election will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Laurel Fire Department’s Central Station.
