Income tax season begins, IRS accepting returns

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Tax season began Monday as the Internal Revenue Service is now accepting returns for tax year 2019.
Filing taxes isn’t hard, but it can take time.
“Don’t rush into doing the tax return,” said Sharon Schamber-Jones, owner of Schamber-Jones CPA, P.A. in Hattiesburg. “You want to make sure that you have all documents you need. You don’t want to rush into doing the return and find out that you didn’t have all of your documents and have to go back and do an amended return.”
The deadline to file income tax returns is April 15, but for those needing more time, you can file for a six-month extension. But you should keep in mind that an extension gives you more time to file taxes, but does give you more time to pay taxes you owe.
The IRS says you should estimate any taxes owed and pay by the April deadline to avoid penalties. The IRS also offers payment options for people that cannot pay all their taxes.
Schamber-Jones said you should also be wary of scams this time of the year, as scammers will try to take your information. She said the IRS will not call you and ask for information, so do not give out any personal information over the phone to people claiming to be with the IRS.
For more information on filing your taxes, you can visit the IRS website or a tax filing service online or in your area.
