First Alert: Dense fog throughout the morning on Tuesday

We’re starting off your morning with some dense fog and temperatures in the upper 30s. The fog will last through 9 a.m. before it clears out and turn partly cloudy today. Highs will be in the mid 60s. Temperatures this evening will fall into the mid 50s with overnight lows in the upper 40s.
You’ll need your raincoat tomorrow as our next system will swing through the area, bringing us a good chance of scattered showers in the morning and afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 50s.
We’ll clear out on Thursday before more rain moves in on Friday. Highs both days will be in the upper 50s.
This weekend will be nice and sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s.
