Bond set for aggravated domestic assault suspect in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Bond has been set for a suspect involved in a domestic incident that happened over the weekend in Laurel.
Sanchez Chase D. Patton was arrested Sunday night at the Budget Inn around 7:48 p.m. after officers received an assault complaint.
According to police reports, Patton physically assaulted a woman and shot into her vehicle. No significant injuries were reported.
Patton was arrested on the scene and taken to the Jones County Jail where he was charged with aggravated domestic assault.
Patton’s bond was set at $50,000.
