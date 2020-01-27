Wreak the House with Praise!

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Rock of Ages Christian Fellowship Center hosts Wreck the House with Praise.
Wreck the House with Praise is made up of the church members from Rock of Ages. The group sings songs of praise at different churches.
Ted Lane, a member of Wreck the House with Praise says,
“The group name came from Joshua 6. God was giving Joshua specific instructions on how they were going to tear down the walls of Jericho," said Ted Lane, a member of Wreck the House with Praise. "It gave me ‘Wreck the House’ because that’s what we do, we tear down walls, strongholds. People have issues when they come in the church, and so Wreck the House with Praise is actually the full name of the band, and that’s what we do. We try and prepare the service for worship.”
The members of the group Wreck the House with Praise were recognized for their time to the church and worship.
The group will continue to play at churches in the future and spread the love of Christ through worship.
