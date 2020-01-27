USM’s men’s tennis team opens season with wins

NEW ORLEANS (WDAM) _ The University of Southern Mississippi men’s tennis team started the 2020 spring season off in fine fashion with a pair of wins this past week.
The Golden Eagles claimed a 7-0 win over Prairie View A&M in the season opener on a neutral court in New Orleans.
The Golden Eagles won the doubles’ point, then saw Hsiang Yi Wang, Matthieu Peres, Alex Gima, Christopher Cahour and Antoine Adrian sweep the singles matches that were contested.
USM returned home to Hattiesburg to take a 6-1 victory over Alcorn State University at the USM Tennis Facility.
The Golden Eagles won the doubles’ point, followed by singles’ wins by Wang, Cahour and Vence N’Tcha. USM was awarded two singles’ match points by forfeit because the Braves did not have enough players to compete.
Men’s tennis
USM 7, Prairie View A&M 0
(New Orleans)
Singles
- No. 1 – Hsiang Yi Wang (USM) d. Xavier Lawrence (PV), 4-6, 6-2, 10-5
- No. 2 – Matthieu Peres (USM) d. Jorge Caballero (PV), 6-3, 6-3
- No. 3 – Alex Gima (USM) d. Rodrigo Yoshikata (PV), 7-6 (4), 7-6 (2)
- No. 4 – Christopher Cahour (USM) d. Kevin Ugarteche (PV), 6-0, 6-2
- No. 5 – Antoine Andrain (USM) d. Juan Viada (PV), 6-1, 6-2
Doubles
- No. 1 – Vence N’Tcha-Wang (USM) d. Lawrence-Caballlero (PV), 6-0
- No. 2 – Peres-Gima (USM) d. Malahaich-Yoshikta (PV), 6-1
Southern Miss (1-0)
USM 7, Alcorn State 0
(Hattiesburg)
Singles
- No. 1 –Wang (USM) d. Gjorgji Poponski (ASU), 3-6, 6-4, 10-8
- No. 2 – Stojan Stojanovski (ASU) d. Matthieu Peres (USM), 4-6, 6-2, 10-8
- No. 3 – Christopher Cahour (USM) d. Kareem Bowe (ASU), 6-0, 6-0
- No. 4 – Vence N’Tcha (USM) d. Santiago Rocca (ASU), 6-0, 6-1
- No. 5 – ASU forfeit
- No. 6 – ASU forfeit
Doubles
- No. 1 – N’Tcha-Wang (USM) d. Poponski-Stojanovski (ASU), 7-6
- No. 2 – Peres-Gima (USM) d. Bowe-Lucas Dini (ASU), 6-3
Southern Miss (2-0)
