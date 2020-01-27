USM softball pair named All-C-USA preseason

HATTIESBURG, Miss (WDAM) _ University of Southern Mississippi infielders Lacey Sumerlin and Destini Brown were talented and productive enough to earn first-team All-Conference selections following the 2019 softball season.
Last week, the pair of Lady Eagle standouts were given the same respect heading into the 2020 season, with both tapped as selections to the Preseason All-Conference USA Softball Team.
Sumerlin, who started all 52 of USM’s games at shortstop as a junior in 2019, hit .333 with .620 slugging percentage and a .458 on-base percentage.
She had 46 hits, including nine home runs, a triple and 12 doubles. She drove in 42 runs, scored 30. She walked 35 and struck out just eight times.
Brown, who committed just one error as a sophomore in 2019, hit .362 with a .617 slugging percentage and.505 on-base percentage. Among her 51 hits were nine home runs, a triple and seven doubles. She drove in 26 runs, scored a team-high 32 runs, walked a team-best 39 times and stole a team-high 24 bases.
Both players were first-team All-C-USA selections in 2019, and Sumerlin was named 2019 NFCA D-I South Region first team.
