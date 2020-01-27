One adult, two juveniles arrested in Hattiesburg for auto burglary

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg police have arrested three suspects in connection to multiple auto burglaries Monday morning.
Officers responded to a call about an auto burglary in progress in the 500 block of Bay Street just before 5 a.m.
37-year-old Courtney Harris of Hattiesburg was arrested along with two juveniles, a 16-year-old male and a 15-year-old male, both from Hattiesburg.
Each suspect has been charged with two counts of auto burglary, and the investigation is ongoing.
