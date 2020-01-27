Norfolk Southern begins cleanup in Petal after train derailment

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The 18 train cars involved in the derailment from Jan. 24 are now being picked up and reconnected to the tracks Monday morning.
Norfolk Southern personnel and workers arrived in Petal this past weekend in preparation for the process of getting the cars back onto the rails.
Cranes and other equipment are being used to pick up the cars from the mud and clean them, then afterwards, reconnect them together and set them back onto the rails.
As of now, 5 cars have been lifted back onto the tracks, as the crew has about an eight-hour window to complete the process, according to the Petal Police Department. There is no confirmation to when that time window will begin.
