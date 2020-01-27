Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

PRISON UNREST-MISSISSIPPI
Inmate found dead at Mississippi prison
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — An inmate has been found dead in his one-man cell at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. The prison system says 26-year-old Joshua Norman was found hanging in his cell on Sunday morning. Sunflower County Coroner Heather Burton says foul play is not suspected in the death. At least 11 inmates have died in the state's prisons since late December, most of them in outbursts of violence. Norman was serving five years for armed robbery in Oktibbeha County. Officials say an official cause and manner of death are pending autopsy results.
POSTAL WORKER KILLED
Postal worker dies after being shot during mail delivery
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi postal worker who was shot while delivering mail last week has died. Sherry Ingold died at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson on Friday night, Postal Inspector Tony Robinson told The Clarion Ledger. Ingold was shot on Mississippi Highway 35 in Attala County on Jan. 16. The suspect was then shot by law enforcement.
CHILDREN'S BOOK FESTIVAL
U of Southern Mississippi children's book festival April 1-3
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — The University of Southern Mississippi expects hundreds of librarians, teachers and readers at its Fay B. Kaigler Children's Book Festival from April 1-3. The event at the Hattiesburg campus includes lectures and workshops featuring renowned authors and illustrators and other experts in the field. The Wednesday-through-Friday festival also includes presentation of two sets of awards: the Ezra Jack Keats Awards and the Magnolia Book Awards. The festival's top award is the Southern Miss Medallion. It's going to Rita Williams-Garcia, who has written a dozen young adult and middle-grade novels. Her 2010 novel, “One Crazy Summer,” won several prizes.
DOUBLE HOMICIDE
Authorities seek suspect in double homicide
EDWARDS, Miss. (AP) — Authorities say two people were killed Sunday in a shooting at an Edwards apartment complex. The Hinds County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that the deaths were reported Sunday morning after a child called authorities about a shooting. The victims were identified as 27-year-old Djuana Robinson and 57-year-old Michael Anthony Lawson. The sheriff's department did not release a possible motive in the shooting. Investigators are searching for 19-year-old Justin Mosley. He is wanted for one count of capital murder and one count of murder.
HAMER-HISTORICAL MARKER
Marker will honor civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer
INDIANOLA, Miss. (AP) — A historical marker in Mississippi will commemorate the legacy of civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer. Research for the project was led by a Mississippi Valley State University student and a history professor who taught him. Hamer started helping other African American residents register to vote in the 1960s when Mississippi violently resisted black voting rights. At the 1964 Democratic National Convention, she testified about the dangers she and others faced. Hamer famously said she was “sick and tired of being sick and tired.” The historical marker will be dedicated March 27 at the Sunflower County Courthouse in Indianola.
MISSISSIPPI-TEACHER PAY
Mississippi governor signs law to cover gap in teacher pay
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves has signed his first bill into law. It will ensure that teachers receive the full pay raise they were promised this school year. The $1,500-per-person raise was approved during the 2019 legislative session. But officials later discovered a bureaucratic error: Too few teachers were counted as the state budget was written. That meant too little money was initially set aside. Legislative leaders say no teachers have lost money because of the original error. Covering the cost of the raise wasn't a challenge because the state has been collecting more money than anticipated during the current budget year.