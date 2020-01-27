Lady Eagles’ tennis off to 2-0 start to season

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) _ The University of Southern Mississippi women’s tennis team pocketed a pair of victories to open the 2020 spring season, one at a neutral site, the other in Hattiesburg.
The Lady Eagles (2-0) opened the taking down Prairie View A&M 4-0 by winning the doubles’ point along with Katie de la Garza, Monique Burton and Tanit Lopez winning singles’ matches.
USM followed later in the week with a 5-2 victory over visiting Florida A&M University at USM Tennis Facility, winning its home-opening match for a seventh consecutive season.
The Lady Eagles once again secured the doubles’ point, while de la Garza, Lopez, Burton and Sarah Medik picked up singles’ victories.
The Lady Eagles had a home match scheduled for Sunday with the University of New Orleans scratched by inclement weather.
Women’s tennis
USM 4, Prairie View A&M 0
(New Orleans)
Singles
- No. 1 – Katie de la Garza (USM) d. Jimena Duran Castellanos (PV), 6-2, 6-2
- No. 5 – Monique Burton (USM) d. Jessica Lackey (PV), 6-1, 6-1
- No. 6 – Tanit Lopez (USM) d. Salma Sanchez Villalobos (PV), retired
Doubles
- No. 1 – de la Garza-Burton (USM) d. Victoria Fuenmayor Castillo-Mahogani Green (PV), 6-1
- No. 2 – Arina Amaning-Lopez (USM) d. Castellanos-Lackey (PV), 6-3
Southern Miss (1-0); Prairie View A&M (0-4)
USM 5, Florida A&M 2
(Hattiesburg)
Singles
- No. 1 – Haleigh Porter (FAMU) d. Arina Armstrong (USM), retired
- No. 2 - Katie de la Garza (USM) d. Aylean Hubeaut (FAMU), 1-6, 7-5, 6-1
- No. 3 – Sarah Medik (USM) d. Rachel Harden (FAMU), 7-6, 6-4
- No. 4 – Arielle Nealy (FAMU) d. Warisara Lee (USM), 5-7, 7-6 (3), 10-8
- No. 5 – Tanit Lopez (USM) d. Ofure Osabuohien (FAMU), 6-1, 6-3
- No. 6 – Monique Burton (USM) d. Adrienne Clayton (FAMU), 6-3, 6-0
Doubles
- No. 1 – de la Garza-Burton (USM) d. Hubeaut-Karen Machisa (FAMU), 6-0
- No. 2 – Ebru Zaynep Yazgan-Lopez (USM) d. Porter-Nealy (FAMU), 6-4
- No. 3 – Medik-Lee (USM) d. Harden-Osabuohien (FAMU), 6-4
Southern Miss (2-0); Florida A&M (0-4)
