Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Zion Williamson had 21 points and 11 rebounds in 27 minutes, and the New Orleans Pelicans beat the Boston Celtics 123-108 for their first victory since the rookie star joined the lineup. Jrue Holiday scored 25 points and Lonzo Ball had a career-best 15 assists for New Orleans. The Pelicans had lost the first two games Williamson played after coming back from arthroscopic knee surgery. Kemba Walker scored 35 points and Gordon Hayward had 23 for the Celtics. Boston fell behind for good in the first quarter and trailed by as many as 23 in the second half.
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Jessika Carter scored 24 points and pulled down 11 rebounds and Mississippi State routed Ole Miss 80-39. The victory for the No. 9 Bulldogs was the largest in the longtime series, besting the 31-point wins they had in each of the last two years. The Rebels (7-13, 0-7 SEC) scored double digits on Sunday in just one of the four quarters in the game. Mississippi State (18-3, 6-1) led 30-6 at the end of the first quarter and the rout was on. The Rebels turned the ball over 23 times and were outrebounded 41-28 in the loss.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rennia Davis scored 30 points, making all 10 of her free throws, and the No. 23 Tennessee women beat LSU 63-58. Tennessee took the lead for good after Davis scored six straight points in the final minute of the first half. The Lady Tigers stayed within single digits and trailed 58-55 with 1 1/2 minutes left before Jazmine Massengill hit a short jumper and Davis, with 16 seconds left, made two free throws. Ayana Mitchell had 24 points and 12 rebounds for LSU.