Gov. Reeves to deliver first State of the State address Monday

JACKSON, Miss. (WMC) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves will deliver his first State of the State address Monday night.
One of the big issues Reeves is likely to focus on is the Mississippi Department of Corrections.
Since this time last month, at least 10 inmates have died, including nine at Parchman.
It's led to protests and growing outrage.
Reeves, who took office as Mississippi’s 65th governor two weeks ago, has vowed to make improvements to MDOC.
"I instructed the Department of Public Safety to assign an officer from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations to root out the underlying issues not only at the state penitentiary at Parchman, but throughout the department as a whole," said Reeves.
Reeves will also likely share his plans for job creation, workforce training and public education.
Last week, the governor signed his first bill into law to ensure teachers get the full $1,500 pay raise they were promised last year.
In his inauguration address two weeks ago, Reeves said he would focus on growing Mississippi's economy.
"It must be the mission of our government to open the doors of generational opportunity to move people in our state," said Reeves.
The State of the State address is normally delivered in the House chamber, but this year's speech will take place outside on the south lawn of the capitol in an area that was originally set up for Reeves' inauguration, which was moved inside due to bad weather.
Better weather is forecast for Monday night.
