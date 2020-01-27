First Alert: A little foggy with a few peeks of sun later on

We’re starting off your morning with some patchy fog and temperatures in the upper 40s. This morning will be mostly cloudy, but we will see some clearing later this afternoon. Highs will be in the low 60s. Temperatures this evening will fall into the mid 50s with overnight lows in the low 40s.
Tomorrow will be partly cloudy in the afternoon with highs in the mid 60s.
Our next system will swing though on Wednesday, bringing us another chance of scattered showers. Highs will be in the upper 50s.
We’ll clear out on Thursday before more rain moves in on Friday. Highs both days will be in the upper 50s.
This weekend will be nice and sunny with highs in the low to mid 60s.
