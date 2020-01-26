USM loses heartbreaker at MTSU, 65-63

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WDAM) _ The University of Southern Mississippi saw its modest, two-game winning streak snapped in cruel fashion at Monte Hale Arena Saturday afternoon.
USM wing LaDavius Draine hit a 3-point shot with 11.1 seconds to play that pulled the Golden Eagles into 63-63 tie with host Middle Tennessee State University.
But senior forward Boban Jacdonmi was whistled for a foul on an attempted layup and with 1.5 seconds left on the clock, MTSU junior guard Donovan Sims sank two free throws to give the Blue Raiders their fist Conference USA victory of the season, 65-63.
The win snapped MTSU’s 11-game losing streak.
The Blue Raiders (5-16, 1-7) led by as many as 10 points in the second half, and still held a seven-point lead, with 5:42 left in the game.
But USM got back within a point twice down the stretch. Jacdonmi hit a jumper with 2:16 to play to get the Golden Eagles within 59-58. Less than a minute later, sophomore forward Tyler Stevenson made two free throws with 1:18 to play to pull USM within 61-60.
After two free throws by Sims pushed MTSU’s lead back to three points, Draine picked up a loose ball off a blocked shot and drilled his lone 3-pointer of the game.
That set the stage for Sims, who finished with 13 points.
Sims also had five of the Blue Raiders’ 11 steals, as the MTSU came up with 19 USM turnovers and turned them into 14 points.
Stevenson led USM with 17 points and five rebounds, while Jacdonmi recorded the second double-double of his career with 16 points and a personal-best 12 rebounds.
Draine finished with nine points, six rebounds and five assists.
MTSU junior guard C.J. Jones had 17 points and five rebounds and sophomore guard Jayce Johnson scored eight points, grabbed eight rebounds and came up with three steals.
USM will return home, welcoming Old Dominion University at 7 p.m. Thursday to Reed Green Coliseum.
