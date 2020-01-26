USM baseball breaks in new turf field

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With USM’s season-opener on February 14 rapidly approaching, the Golden Eagles have jumped right into live ball action.
Southern Miss holds the final of three weekend scrimmages on Sunday and is excited to break in its new synthetic turf field.
A project that began on October 28 took less than three months to complete at a cost of $1.2 million. The program is also in the process of renovating the bullpen on the third base line to provide VIP seating.
It’s a much-needed update for Pete Taylor Park. The outfield was last replaced in 1993 and the infield in 2013.
“Usually turf fields might be a little more bouncy because of the rubber pellets and stuff like that but this one actually plays very true,” said USM senior infielder Matt Guidry. “I don’t know how they do it. I’m not even going to try to explain it but they did and it’s pretty much the exact same.”
“The company I chose to go with is FieldTurf and I feel like their technology is way ahead of everybody else’s,” said USM head coach Scott Berry. “They’ve done a lot of research to try and mirror that of a natural surface – what the ball plays like, the speed of it, the hop of it. It became evident to me that they were far more advanced than everybody else. Talking to our guys who have actually been playing on it now for three or four days, they say it’s very close to a natural surface.”
