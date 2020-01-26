USM baseball breaks in new turf field

“The company I chose to go with is FieldTurf and I feel like their technology is way ahead of everybody else’s,” said USM head coach Scott Berry. “They’ve done a lot of research to try and mirror that of a natural surface – what the ball plays like, the speed of it, the hop of it. It became evident to me that they were far more advanced than everybody else. Talking to our guys who have actually been playing on it now for three or four days, they say it’s very close to a natural surface.”