PRCC hosts 14th annual Women’s Health Symposium

POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds of women from across South Mississippi gathered in Poplarville Saturday for an annual health conference designed just for them.
The 14th Women’s Health Symposium at Pearl River Community College featured individual panel discussions on topics such as eye care, home health and different types of health screenings.
The event also included a luncheon.
“Our hope is that if they needed some healthcare, needed something, this will put them in the direction of seeking that help,” said Jana Causey, vice-president for Forrest County Operations at Pearl River Community College. “So, it’s a laid back atmosphere, for them to kind of be able to get a good grasp of their health situation.”
“It’s invaluable, it’s a great way to get some health screenings and gather information that they wouldn’t be able to get otherwise, plus just to be able to hang out with women,” said Jennifer Savoie, one of more than 500 women who attended the event.
The symposium also featured an art walk.
