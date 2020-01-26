Pearl River Co. Sheriff’s Department searches for missing Lumberton woman

Rebecca Reid has been missing since 4 p.m. Friday as she was last seen on Leetown Road in Lumberton. (Source: Pearl River County Sheriff's Department)
By Renaldo Hopkins | January 25, 2020 at 6:45 PM CST - Updated January 25 at 6:52 PM

PEARL RIVER, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman out of Lumberton.

Rebecca Reid has been missing since 4 p.m. Friday as she was last seen on Leetown Road in Lumberton.

Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department has a post on their Facebook page to let the public know about Reid being a missing person.

If you have any information on Reid’s whereabouts, please contact the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Department dispatch at (601) 798-5528.

