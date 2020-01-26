Old HHS to open as affordable senior housing in 2020

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An old Hub City building is being transformed into a new apartment complex for senior residents this year.
The historic Hattiesburg High School is set to open in just a few months as “Preservation Crossing,” a senior housing community with dozens of units.
The school was built a century ago, but closed in 1960.
The interior was gutted by an arson fire in 2007, but the exterior was saved.
“The construction has been on schedule up to this point and if we continue with the construction schedule, we expect it to be open by the summer of this year,” said Andrea Saffle, executive director of the Downtown Hattiesburg Association. “We’ve worked on that for a very long time through the Downtown Association, so we’re excited that it will be additional residential space. That’s going to be another 63 units that will coming on line later this year, so that’s exciting addition.”
Saffle says a new spring event is being planned that will replace the annual Artwalk. It doesn’t have a name yet.
“We’re kind of rebuilding and rebranding that, we’re working really closely with our merchants in a merchants organization,” Saffle said. “It’s not going to be Artwalk, it’s going to be something different, so there will be a Spring event.”
That event will join many other much-anticipated events in downtown Hattiesburg this spring, including Hubfest in March, the Hattiesburg Half-Marathon and the Downtown Crawfish Jam in April and the Craft Beer Festival in June.
And Saffle says this year, the Downtown Hattiesburg Association is also working with VisitHattiesburg on a new strategic plan for her organization.
